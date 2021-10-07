뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Squid Game' Park Hae Soo Reveals His Newborn Son's Nickname Is 'Baby Squid'
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Squid Game Park Hae Soo Reveals His Newborn Sons Nickname Is Baby Squid
Actor Park Hae Soo shared the interesting nickname of his newborn son. 

On October 6, the cast of Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game' guested on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. 
Squid GameDuring the talk, the host Jimmy Fallon said, "'Squid Game' is a frightening, shocking and beautiful series. It's like the top series on Netflix at the moment." 

After that, he asked, "Hae Soo, when did you realize that the show became so big?" 

Park Hae Soo gave his answer right away, "Right now. I've been feeling it through many media outlets, but I feel it more now than ever. I wanted to meet my brother Jimmy." 

Jimmy Fallon responded with a big smile, "That's my man, I love you. Gosh, I'm so happy." 
Squid GameThen, he commented, "Hae Soo, you became a dad on the day that 'Squid Game' premiered, is that correct?" 

Park Hae Soo laughed and said, "That's right. Thank you so much. It was quite amazing because the premiere of 'Squid Game' was at 4PM KST, and the first time I got to meet my son was at 3:50PM." 

He continued, "So, he is my lucky charm and a bundle of blessing for me. My friends and people around me call him, 'squid boy' or 'baby squid'."  
 

Released on September 17, 'Squid Game' is a drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash. 

(Credit= 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' YouTube, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.