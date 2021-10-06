[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Shares Why She Got Told Off by a Staff on the Last Day of 'The Penthouse'

Actress Han Ji Hyun revealed that she got told off by a staff during the last shooting of 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.On October 5 episode of tvN's television show 'We Are Not Going to Hurt You' (literal translation), Han Ji Hyun made a guest appearance.In this episode, Han Ji Hyun was seen visiting actors Um Ki-joon, Yoon Jong-hoon and Bong Tae-gyu's temporary house in the countryside with actor Kim Young Dae and actress E Jiah.The actors and actresses featured in SBS' popular drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' together, which ended about a month ago.While having a meal together, Han Ji Hyun said, "Young Dae and I filmed our last scene in 'The Penthouse: War in Life' today. It was so sad, but it's also a day that I got told off by a staff."The actress continued, "Following the director's cut sign, I went around to say thank you to everybody. As I was saying thank you to them, tears rolled down my cheeks without even myself realizing it. I felt the rush of sadness."She resumed, "It felt like I could never see the team members again that I burst out crying. They had to go back shooting again, so I continued crying outside the set."She went on, "Not long later, one staff ran up to me and asked to keep it down, because apparently the sound of me crying echoed around the whole area and the audio equipment was able to pick it up. I felt really embarrassed."After listening to her talk, Bong Tae-gyu commented, "But what I find awesome about you, Ji Hyun, is that you just forget about those things so quickly, put them aside, and act as if you are all good."Han Ji Hyun laughed and responded, "Well, I don't forget about them. I just try not to think about them while working. I would think about them again at home."Then, Um Ki-joon said, "It's okay. It's hard to let them go fast. I wasn't able to do that when I was young either. I got scolded a lot for my bad acting then. I cried so much while working."(Credit= tvN We Are Not Going to Hurt You, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)