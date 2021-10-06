뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] E Jiah Shares Whether Um Ki-joon Is Similar to 'Joo Dan-tae'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] E Jiah Shares Whether Um Ki-joon Is Similar to 'Joo Dan-tae'

[SBS Star] E Jiah Shares Whether Um Ki-joon Is Similar to 'Joo Dan-tae'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.06 14:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] E Jiah Shares Whether Um Ki-joon Is Similar to Joo Dan-tae
Actress E Jiah shared actor Um Ki-joon's first impression and personality. 

On October 5 episode of tvN's new television show 'We Are Not Going to Hurt You' (literal title), E Jiah made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, E Jiah visited Um Ki-joon, actors Yoon Jong-hoon and Bong Tae-gyu's temporary house in the countryside. 
E JiahDuring her visit, she sat down for an interview to talk about working with Um Ki-joon in SBS' hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

In 'The Penthouse: War in Life', Um Ki-joon played the role of a sadistic, cruel, violent and power-hungry character Joo Dan-tae. 

E Jiah acted as Joo Dan-tae's wife/ex-wife Shim Soo-ryeon who is a victim of his evil crimes. 
E JiahRegarding Um Ki-joon's first impression, E Jiah said, "I've said this plenty of times elsewhere, but Um Ki-joon didn't make a good first impression on me." 

She continued, "When I first saw him, he seemed very cold and hard-to-approach. I felt like I wouldn't be able to become close to him." 

She resumed, "It actually turned out he's a warm and caring person though. He looks as if he doesn't really care what goes on around him, but he takes such great care of everyone." 
E JiahLater on when E Jiah and Um Ki-joon went grocery shopping together, he showed this gentle side of himself with her. 

He let her buy everything she wants, asked for her permission on each item that he wanted to buy, held her hand while she climbed up and down from the back of a truck and so on. 
E Jiah(Credit= tvN We Are Not Going to Hurt You, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.