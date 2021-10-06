[SBS Star] E Jiah Shares Whether Um Ki-joon Is Similar to 'Joo Dan-tae'

Actress E Jiah shared actor Um Ki-joon's first impression and personality.On October 5 episode of tvN's new television show 'We Are Not Going to Hurt You' (literal title), E Jiah made a guest appearance.In this episode, E Jiah visited Um Ki-joon, actors Yoon Jong-hoon and Bong Tae-gyu's temporary house in the countryside.During her visit, she sat down for an interview to talk about working with Um Ki-joon in SBS' hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.In 'The Penthouse: War in Life', Um Ki-joon played the role of a sadistic, cruel, violent and power-hungry character Joo Dan-tae.E Jiah acted as Joo Dan-tae's wife/ex-wife Shim Soo-ryeon who is a victim of his evil crimes.Regarding Um Ki-joon's first impression, E Jiah said, "I've said this plenty of times elsewhere, but Um Ki-joon didn't make a good first impression on me."She continued, "When I first saw him, he seemed very cold and hard-to-approach. I felt like I wouldn't be able to become close to him."She resumed, "It actually turned out he's a warm and caring person though. He looks as if he doesn't really care what goes on around him, but he takes such great care of everyone."Later on when E Jiah and Um Ki-joon went grocery shopping together, he showed this gentle side of himself with her.He let her buy everything she wants, asked for her permission on each item that he wanted to buy, held her hand while she climbed up and down from the back of a truck and so on.(Credit= tvN We Are Not Going to Hurt You, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)