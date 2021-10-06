[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Squid Game' Wi Ha-jun Auditioned for SM & JYP Ent. in the Past?

Actor Wi Ha-jun shared that he previously auditioned for SM and JYP Entertainment to make K-pop debut.Recently, many have been paying attention to Wi Ha-jun following the success of his series 'Squid Game'.Released on September 17, 'Squid Game' is a drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash.In 'Squid Game', Wi Ha-jun played the role of a young detective named 'Hwang Jun-ho' who infiltrates the 'game' in search of his older brother.It is currently one of the most popular Netflix series across the world.While fans were trying to discover more about Wi Ha-jun, they found a video of him dancing to 'Cheer Up' by K-pop girl group TWICE.The video showed Wi Ha-jun perfectly covering the song with his dance crew.As his dance was so smooth, fans wondered if there was any secret behind it.Then, they found out that Wi Ha-jun initially wanted to enter the entertainment industry as a member of K-pop group.In Wi Ha-jun's past interview, he said, "When I was in high school, I was in a dance club. I loved the attention that I got as I performed. So, I came to Seoul thinking that I wanted to make debut as whatever it was possible."The actor continued, "I just wanted to become a celebrity, really. But I was more interested in becoming a K-pop star than an actor, so I actually auditioned for SM and JYP Entertainment. But I didn't make it through the auditions."He resumed, "I passed the first round of the audition for SM Entertainment, and I got a screen test done too, but I failed in the end. I wasn't ready at all then. I wasn't as prepared as I should be at that time."He went on, "After that, I started receiving acting lessons and training myself hard. I also began studying acting at university. That's how I ended up becoming an actor."Wi Ha-jun made his official acting debut with a movie 'Coin Locker Girl' in 2015.(Credit= Online Community, 'wi__wi__wi' Instagram, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)