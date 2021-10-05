뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Shares What Would Have Happened to Kim Soo Hyun If He Joined 'Squid Game'
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.05 17:14
Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND shared what he thinks would have happened to actor Kim Soo Hyun if he had joined the 'game' in 'Squid Game'. 

On October 2, Lee Hong Gi updated his Instagram with a new photo.

The photo was a photoshopped picture of Kim Soo Hyun and some scenes from Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game'. 

The scenes were from the first episode of 'Squid Game' where the contestants of the 'game' play 'Red Light, Green Light'. 

Just like the contestants of the 'game', Kim Soo Hyun was wearing a similar style of a green tracksuit. 

But unlike them, Kim Soo Hyun was jumping and running around, smiling like the happiest guy on the planet. 
Kim Soo HyunOver this photoshopped picture, Lee Hong Gi wrote, "Kim Soo Hyun sent me this, saying that he could have made it on 'Squid Game' too." 

He resumed, "Hyung... If you were like that during the 'game', you would have been the first one to be killed. LOL." 

It turned out Kim Soo Hyun had seen a fan-made photoshopped picture online, and shared it with Lee Hong Gi. 

Previously, one fan photoshopped Kim Soo Hyun from a 2013 movie 'Secretly, Greatly' where he plays the role of an intellectually disabled young man who always wears the green tracksuit. 
Kim Soo HyunReleased on September 17, 'Squid Game' is a drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash while risking their lives. 

(Credit= 'skullhong12' Instagram, Netflix Korea, SHOWBOX) 

(SBS Star)   
