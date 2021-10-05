뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Squid Game' Wi Ha-jun Shows Off His Fascinating Dancing Skills
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Squid Game' Wi Ha-jun Shows Off His Fascinating Dancing Skills

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Squid Game' Wi Ha-jun Shows Off His Fascinating Dancing Skills

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.05 16:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Squid Game Wi Ha-jun Shows Off His Fascinating Dancing Skills
Actor Wi Ha-jun wowed everyone with his unbelievable dancing skills. 

On October 1, Wi Ha-jun updated his Instagram with a new video. 

The video showed Wi Ha-jun dancing in the corner of a quiet street at night. 
Wi Ha-junDressed in a comfortable outfit, the actor starts dancing powerfully to the song 'Hey Mama'. 

'Hey Mama' is a song from a popular survival show 'Street Woman Fighter' that is broadcast on Mnet at the moment. 

As the show gained much public interest, many celebrities have done the 'Hey Mama Challenge', and Wi Ha-jun finally joined the challenge. 

Wi Ha-jun was somewhat playful during the dance, but his dance was surprisingly eye-catching. 
Wi Ha-junIt turned out Wi Ha-jun was part of a dance club back when he was in school. 

In his past interview, Wi Ha-jun stated, "My friends and I made a dance club at our school when I was in middle school. I really loved the attention that I got when I performed." 

He laughingly continued, "At that time, I thought to myself, 'I don't know what exactly I want to do, but a K-pop star would be cool, or I want to become famous somehow.'" 
 

Currently, Wi Ha-jun is in the talk of the town following his appearance in the global sensation 'Squid Game' by Netflix. 

In 'Squid Game', Wi Ha-jun plays the role of a young detective named 'Hwang Jun-ho' who infiltrates the 'game' in search of his older brother. 

(Credit= 'wi__wi__wi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.