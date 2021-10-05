[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Jung Hoyeon Becomes the Most-followed Korean Actress on Instagram

Actress Jung Hoyeon is now the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram.In the afternoon of October 4, the number of Jung Hoyeon's Instagram followers reached 12.9 million.12.9 million followers are actress Lee Sung-kyoung's number of followers on Instagram, who had the highest number of Instagram followers out of all Korean actresses.Not long later, the number of Jung Hoyeon's Instagram followers surpassed Lee Sung Kyoung's Instagram followers.At noon of October 5, there are 13.4 million followers on Jung Hoyeon's Instagram.She has been gaining about 10,000 followers every half an hour.Jung Hoyeon played the role of 'Sae-byeok', a North Korean defector who entered the 'game' to pay for a broker that can find and retrieve her family from the North in 'Squid Game'.Released on September 17, Netflix's series 'Squid Game' is currently one of the biggest hit series across the world.Before 'Squid Game', Jung Hoyeon had about 400,000 followers on Instagram.Following the success of the series, the number of her Instagram followers jumped from 400,000 to 13.4 million.It has only been 19 days since 'Squid Game' was released, but the number of her Instagram followers has become 33 times higher, and she became the most-followed Korean actress on the platform.This seems to prove the global stratospheric popularity of 'Squid Game'.Jung Hoyeon initially made her debut in the entertainment industry as a model in 2010.Then in January 2020, Jung Hoyeon signed with an acting agency Saram Entertainment; 'Squid Game' was her debut project as an actress.(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' Instagram, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)