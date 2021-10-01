뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gyeong Ree Shares that She Lost Confidence After Applying the "Actress" Make-up
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Gyeong Ree Shares that She Lost Confidence After Applying the "Actress" Make-up

[SBS Star] Gyeong Ree Shares that She Lost Confidence After Applying the "Actress" Make-up

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.01 18:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gyeong Ree Shares that She Lost Confidence After Applying the "Actress" Make-up
Actress/disbanded girl group 9MUSES' member Gyeong Ree shared that she became self-conscious of the way she looks on camera after turning into an actress. 

Recently, Gyeong Ree appeared on MBC's television show 'Radio Star'. 
Gyeong ReeDuring the talk, Gyeong Ree was asked what the hardest thing was after she became an actress. 

Gyeong Ree said, "Well, I've got to say that it's the difference in the style of make-up I get. The make-up style is very different."  

She continued, "When I was in the K-pop scene, I always put on lots of make-up. The colors were vivid as well." 
Gyeong ReeThen, Gyeong Ree shared a story about going to shoot her first profile photos as an actress not so long ago. 

Gyeong Ree said, "Just the other day, I went to shoot my acting profile. When I was getting my make-up done, the make-up artists wouldn't draw an eyeliner on me." 

She resumed, "I lost so much confidence as there was no eyeliner drawn on my eyes. So, I struggled a lot during the photo shoot. I was finding it really hard to focus." 

She went on, "After the photo shoot, I looked at the photos that the photographer took. I honestly couldn't look at them after a few." 
Gyeong ReeRegarding this part of 'Radio Star' episode, many left comments telling Gyeong Ree not to worry. 

Their comments included, "You look good with this new make-up! Don't think that way!", "I guess everyone has a different view, but I actually like the light make-up on her more.", "What? No... You still look beautiful, unnie!" and so on. 
Gyeong Ree(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'gyeongree' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.