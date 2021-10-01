[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Shares How Happy JENNIE Was for Her Upon the Success of 'Squid Game'

Model-turned-actress Jung Hoyeon shared that JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was happy for her when 'Squid Game' became popular across the globe.On October 1, Jung Hoyeon had a video interview with the press to discuss her successful Netflix series 'Squid Game'.Currently, 'Squid Game' is making history on Netflix; it is one of the most-watched series on the streaming platform in 82 countries out of 83 countries that its service is provided.In 'Squid Game', Jung Hoyeon played the role of 'Sae-byeok', a North Korean defector who entered the 'game' to pay for a broker that can find and retrieve her family from the North.Following the success of the series, Jung Hoyeon's Instagram followers went from 400,000 to 9.7 million.Regarding this, Jung Hoyeon said, "It's still hard-to-believe. It doesn't really feel real as it happened so quickly."She continued with a smile, "I'm thankful for all the love and support that I'm receiving from all over the world. It makes me feel good."Then, Jung Hoyeon revealed what her good friend responded to the success of 'Squid Game'.Jung Hoyeon said, "JENNIE congratulated me on the success. She was really happy about it as if it was her own success. I was like, 'Wow, she's such an angel.'"She resumed, "Ever since I got the role in 'Squid Game', she gave me her full support. She even sent me a snack truck and visited me during shooting."She added, "JENNIE is always on the list of people who I have to express gratitude to. She's amazing."Jung Hoyeon initially made her debut in the entertainment industry as a model in 2010.Then in January 2020, Jung Hoyeon signed with an acting agency Saram Entertainment.'Squid Game', that was released on September 17, was her debut project as an actress.(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' Instagram, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)