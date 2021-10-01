뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Shares How Happy JENNIE Was for Her Upon the Success of 'Squid Game'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Shares How Happy JENNIE Was for Her Upon the Success of 'Squid Game'

[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Shares How Happy JENNIE Was for Her Upon the Success of 'Squid Game'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.01 16:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hoyeon Shares How Happy JENNIE Was for Her Upon the Success of Squid Game
Model-turned-actress Jung Hoyeon shared that JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was happy for her when 'Squid Game' became popular across the globe. 

On October 1, Jung Hoyeon had a video interview with the press to discuss her successful Netflix series 'Squid Game'. 

Currently, 'Squid Game' is making history on Netflix; it is one of the most-watched series on the streaming platform in 82 countries out of 83 countries that its service is provided. 

In 'Squid Game', Jung Hoyeon played the role of 'Sae-byeok', a North Korean defector who entered the 'game' to pay for a broker that can find and retrieve her family from the North. 
Jung HoyeonFollowing the success of the series, Jung Hoyeon's Instagram followers went from 400,000 to 9.7 million. 

Regarding this, Jung Hoyeon said, "It's still hard-to-believe. It doesn't really feel real as it happened so quickly."

She continued with a smile, "I'm thankful for all the love and support that I'm receiving from all over the world. It makes me feel good." 
Jung HoyeonThen, Jung Hoyeon revealed what her good friend responded to the success of 'Squid Game'. 

Jung Hoyeon said, "JENNIE congratulated me on the success. She was really happy about it as if it was her own success. I was like, 'Wow, she's such an angel.'"

She resumed, "Ever since I got the role in 'Squid Game', she gave me her full support. She even sent me a snack truck and visited me during shooting." 

She added, "JENNIE is always on the list of people who I have to express gratitude to. She's amazing." 
Jung HoyeonJung Hoyeon initially made her debut in the entertainment industry as a model in 2010. 

Then in January 2020, Jung Hoyeon signed with an acting agency Saram Entertainment. 

'Squid Game', that was released on September 17, was her debut project as an actress. 

(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' Instagram, Netflix Korea)  

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.