[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Anupam Tripathi Got a Scholarship to Korea's Top Arts University?
[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Anupam Tripathi Got a Scholarship to Korea's Top Arts University?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.01
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Squid Game Anupam Tripathi Got a Scholarship to Koreas Top Arts University?
People all over the world are obsessing over the Korean Netflix series 'Squid Game' at the moment. 

Currently, it is one of the most-watched series on Netflix in 82 countries out of 83 countries that Netflix's service is provided. 

One of the main characters of 'Squid Game' is Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who is the only non-Korean main actor, and many have been paying attention to him following the success of the series. 

Anupam Tripathi perfectly portrayed the life of a struggling Pakistani migrant worker in 'Squid Game'. 
Anupam TripathiThe actor made debut with a minor role in sensational movie 'Ode to My Father' in 2014, then continued playing minor roles in other hit movies including 'The Phone' (2015), 'Heart Blackened' (2017), 'SPACE SWEEPERS' (2020) and more. 

It turned out that Anupam Tripathi is a Korea National University of Arts graduate, and even got a scholarship there. 

Korea National University of Arts is known to be the top arts university in Korea. 

Anupam Tripathi moved to Korea in 2010 after his friend recommended that he get a scholarship from Korea National University of Arts. 

Although he faced some issues due to cultural differences at first, he still wanted to make a career in acting in Korea. 
Anupam TripathiDuring his recent interview, Anupam Tripathi said his family initially disapproved his choice of studying and acting in Korea; they are very happy about his achievements today though.  

But he added, "My dad would have been so delighted to see me right now, but he passed away in 2017. He would have been really happy." 

Tripathi stated that he would like to act in a Korean historical drama in the future, saying, "I would like to overcome limitations as a foreign actor in Korea." 
Anupam Tripathi(Credit= 'sangipaiya' Instagram, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star)     
