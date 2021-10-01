[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE·JISOO Meet & Hang Out in Paris Together

JENNIE and JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK enjoyed a date in Paris, France.Back on September 25, JISOO left Seoul to Paris to attend a fashion show for Fashion Week.Several days later on September 29, JENNIE also caught a flight to Paris for Fashion Week's fashion show as well.After JENNIE's arrival, she met up with JISOO right away.Then they enjoyed Paris to the fullest together.At sunset, they viewed over the city where the Eiffel Tower was seen, and took beautiful photos there.Following that, they went to a café and had some delicious French desserts.When the city became dark, they strolled along the Seine.At the end of the day, JENNIE uploaded these photos on her Instagram.In the caption, she wrote, "Oh did we miss this. Date night with JISOO in Paris."Credit= 'jennierubyjane' 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)(SBS Star)