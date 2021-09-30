[SBS Star] KEY Shares Why He Felt So Thankful that Taeyeon Was Around During MV Shooting

K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY revealed that he felt so grateful that Taeyeon of girl group Girls' Generation was around when he was shooting his music video.On September 27, KEY featured in Melon's audio show 'SMing' upon the release of his latest solo release 'BAD LOVE'.During the show, KEY talked about one of the tracks 'Hate that...' that featured Taeyeon.KEY said, "When I was filming the music video for 'Hate that...', I felt so sleepy that I couldn't stop myself from falling asleep."He continued, "The music video had a very sorrowful vibe, and that wasn't such a common kind of music video that I filmed in the past. I think it was also because there was no dance for it."He went on, "I think I wouldn't have been possible without Taeyeon being there with me. I stop myself from falling asleep by continuously having a chat with Taeyeon."Then, KEY shared how he came to make music with Taeyeon.KEY said, "As I worked on 'BAD LOVE', I realized that it was going to take much longer than I thought to be released. So, I wanted to give my fans a song as a gift prior to the release of 'BAD LOVE'."He resumed, "That was how I got to start working on 'Hate that...', and I asked Taeyeon if she could feature in the song, and she said yes right away."'BAD LOVE' marks KEY's return to the industry as a soloist in two and a half years.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)