뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Na-eun Shows a Considerate Behavior While Speaking in English with Other Children
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Na-eun Shows a Considerate Behavior While Speaking in English with Other Children

[SBS Star] Na-eun Shows a Considerate Behavior While Speaking in English with Other Children

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.29 18:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Na-eun Shows a Considerate Behavior While Speaking in English with Other Children
Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's daughter Na-eun impressed everyone with her considerate behavior while speaking in English with other children. 

On September 26 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', the cast of the show were seen spending some time together. 

While the fathers Park Joo-ho, Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington and trot singer Park Hyun-bin talked, they found out all their children could speak English pretty well. 
The Return of SupermanSo, they called Na-eun, the most fluent English speaker, to lead a conversation in English.

Na-eun, Geon-hoo, William, and Ha-joon sat down and started having an English conversation by saying, "Nice to meet you." to each other. 

Even though nobody told her to do so, Na-eun spoke slowly word by word to the other children. 
The Return of SupermanNa-eun is able to speak English fluently, since she always speaks to her mother in English.

But she was being thoughtful of them, as she knew that they were not as used to speaking in English as much as her. 

After greeting one another, she broke the ice by sharing that she had recently lost two teeth. 

Then, she asked them questions like, "What is your favorite animal?", "What do you like to eat?" and so on. 
The Return of SupermanOn this day, Na-eun proved that she is the kindest social butterfly. 

(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.