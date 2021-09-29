[SBS Star] Na-eun Shows a Considerate Behavior While Speaking in English with Other Children

Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's daughter Na-eun impressed everyone with her considerate behavior while speaking in English with other children.On September 26 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', the cast of the show were seen spending some time together.While the fathers Park Joo-ho, Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington and trot singer Park Hyun-bin talked, they found out all their children could speak English pretty well.So, they called Na-eun, the most fluent English speaker, to lead a conversation in English.Na-eun, Geon-hoo, William, and Ha-joon sat down and started having an English conversation by saying, "Nice to meet you." to each other.Even though nobody told her to do so, Na-eun spoke slowly word by word to the other children.Na-eun is able to speak English fluently, since she always speaks to her mother in English.But she was being thoughtful of them, as she knew that they were not as used to speaking in English as much as her.After greeting one another, she broke the ice by sharing that she had recently lost two teeth.Then, she asked them questions like, "What is your favorite animal?", "What do you like to eat?" and so on.On this day, Na-eun proved that she is the kindest social butterfly.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)