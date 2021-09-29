[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Turns the Airport Into the Runway

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE exhibited her prowess in fashion at the airport.On September 29, JENNIE headed to the Incheon International Airport to catch a flight to Paris, France.She is visiting Paris to attend a fashion show for Fashion Week that is currently going on in the city.On this day, JENNIE came to the airport wearing all black items except for her white sneakers and luxury bag.JENNIE wore a black sweater, pair of wide pants, beanie and mask.There was also a cute red rose on her beanie that highlighted her style.While walking to her gate, JENNIE waved to cameras and fans around.She was also non-stop sending a kiss and heart with her hands to fans.As a lot of fans went to the airport to see JENNIE, many photos were uploaded online soon after her departure.Along with comments on how cute JENNIE looked and acted, all fans used a comment, "JENNIE AIRPORT RUNWAY" in their posts.At the moment, "JENNIE AIRPORT RUNWAY" is trending worldwide with over 200,000 posts.(Credit= 'BP_Jennie_0116' 'withBP_R' 'CLASSIEUXforJEN' Twitter, 'Spinel CAM' YouTube)(SBS Star)