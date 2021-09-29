뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Turns the Airport Into the Runway
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Turns the Airport Into the Runway

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Turns the Airport Into the Runway

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.29 15:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Turns the Airport Into the Runway
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE exhibited her prowess in fashion at the airport. 

On September 29, JENNIE headed to the Incheon International Airport to catch a flight to Paris, France. 

She is visiting Paris to attend a fashion show for Fashion Week that is currently going on in the city. 
 

On this day, JENNIE came to the airport wearing all black items except for her white sneakers and luxury bag. 

JENNIE wore a black sweater, pair of wide pants, beanie and mask. 

There was also a cute red rose on her beanie that highlighted her style. 

While walking to her gate, JENNIE waved to cameras and fans around. 

She was also non-stop sending a kiss and heart with her hands to fans. 
JENNIE JENNIEAs a lot of fans went to the airport to see JENNIE, many photos were uploaded online soon after her departure. 

Along with comments on how cute JENNIE looked and acted, all fans used a comment, "JENNIE AIRPORT RUNWAY" in their posts. 

At the moment, "JENNIE AIRPORT RUNWAY" is trending worldwide with over 200,000 posts. 
 
(Credit= 'BP_Jennie_0116' 'withBP_R' 'CLASSIEUXforJEN' Twitter, 'Spinel CAM' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.