뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Vocal JUNGKOOK Perfectly Raps & Rapper RM Flawlessly Sings?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Vocal JUNGKOOK Perfectly Raps & Rapper RM Flawlessly Sings?

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Vocal JUNGKOOK Perfectly Raps & Rapper RM Flawlessly Sings?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.29 13:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Vocal JUNGKOOK Perfectly Raps & Rapper RM Flawlessly Sings?
K-pop boy group BTS' members JUNGKOOK and RM showed off their amazing skills in music. 

On September 28, a new episode of BTS' online show 'Run BTS! 2021' was unveiled on NAVER V LIVE. 
BTSIn this episode, the members of BTS were given a mission to perfectly sing old songs using a singing machine.

When 'Loner' by rapper Outsider was played during the mission, BTS' vocal JUNGKOOK got up and grabbed a microphone. 

JUNGKOOK started to rap to the song without even looking at the lyrics on screen. 

Not only that, he was actually really great at rapping. 

As the rappers of BTS listened to him rap, they commented, "Wow, he's so good.", "How did he memorize all the lyrics?", "I'm truly impressed." and more. 

After demonstrating his awesome rap skills, JUNGKOOK sat back on his seat with a shy smile, immediately returning to cute maknae JUNGKOOK. 
 
During this mission, rapper RM also amazed everyone with his singing skills. 

As 'Memory of the Wind' by singer NAUL was played, RM confidently walked towards the singing machine. 

RM was trying to be playful and funny throughout the song, since singing was not his specialty. 

However, he was remarkably excellent at singing 'Memory of the Wind'. 

His singing voice and ability made everybody raise their thumb up. 
 
(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.