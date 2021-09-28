뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Hints at Her Long-awaited Comeback as a Singer
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] DARA Hints at Her Long-awaited Comeback as a Singer

[SBS Star] DARA Hints at Her Long-awaited Comeback as a Singer

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.28 18:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA Hints at Her Long-awaited Comeback as a Singer
K-pop artist DARA hinted at her long-awaited comeback as a singer in the recent interview. 

On September 28, fashion magazine 'DAZED' released an interview of DARA online. 
DARADuring the interview, DARA talked about joining a new agency after leaving YG Entertainment where she stayed for 17 years. 

DARA said, "I was nervous about starting new at my agency. But everyone here, including labelmates, staff and CEO, were so welcoming and supportive." 

She continued, "Some of my fans sent me flowers to my new agency as well. I feel like I'm already used to this new place." 
DARAThen, DARA spoke about her work, "I've been really busy these days. I actually became busier after the pandemic. Things worked out for me well." 

She resumed, "I've been doing a variety of work, except for the work as a singer. It hasn't been so easy to do that for many reasons."

She went on, "But I'm planning on working on an album soon. I want to do the sort of music that would allow me to highlight the song, performance as well as fashion." 

After that, DARA revealed that she is also planning on re-starting her YouTube channel 'DARA TV' that she temporarily put on hold a while ago. 
DARABack in May, DARA parted ways with YG Entertainment following the end of their contract and joined ABYSS Company. 

(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.