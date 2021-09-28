[SBS Star] JENNIE's Instagram Post with BLACKPINK Becomes the Most-liked Post Shared by Korean

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Instagram post has become the most-liked post that was uploaded by a Korean person.On September 24, JENNIE updated her Instagram with a new post.The post consisted of a photo and video of the members of BLACKPINK.The photo showed the four members of BLACKPINK―JENNIE, JISOO, ROSÉ and LISA pose, wearing a matching 'LISA' hoodie.In the video, JENNIE, JISOO and ROSÉ danced to LISA's first solo track 'LALISA' released earlier this month.They were all very playful and happy while dancing to 'LALISA' together.Under this post, JENNIE wrote, "With BLACKPINK members. It's been a while. #wedidourbest #lalisachallenge."It has only been four days since JENNIE uploaded the post, but the likes reached over 10 million already.Currently, there are about 10.1 million likes for this particular post.What made this the news was because it became the most-liked post by a Korean Instagram user.About this, fans shared comments like, "Go JENNIE! Go BLACKPINK!", "Yesssssss I feel so proud to be her fan!", "JENNIE=QUEEN!" and so on.(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)