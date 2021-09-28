[SBS Star] One Fact About aespa KARINA's Music Playlist Surprises All Fans

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's music playlist surprised everyone for one interesting reason.Recently, KARINA spent some time with fans on aespa's official fan community.While talking together, fans asked KARINA if she could share the songs on her playlist.KARINA made screenshots of her K-pop playlist on a music streaming service site right away.Then, she shared them with fans through the fan community.After seeing her playlist, everybody gave the same 'shocked' response.It was because KARINA's playlist only consisted of songs by her label SM Entertainment's sunbae groups.There were songs by Red Velvet, Girls' Generation, BoA, f(x), SHINee, NCT, EXO and Super Junior.It showed how much KARINA loves her sunbae groups, and takes pride of being part of SM Entertainment.Regarding this, fans left comments such as, "Even the CEO Lee Soo-man wouldn't have his playlist like that!", "I'm a huge SM Ent. fan myself, but my playlist has other songs too LOL.", "Wow. Just wow." and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'aespa.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)