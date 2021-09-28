뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] One Fact About aespa KARINA's Music Playlist Surprises All Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] One Fact About aespa KARINA's Music Playlist Surprises All Fans

[SBS Star] One Fact About aespa KARINA's Music Playlist Surprises All Fans

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.28 15:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] One Fact About aespa KARINAs Music Playlist Surprises All Fans
KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's music playlist surprised everyone for one interesting reason. 

Recently, KARINA spent some time with fans on aespa's official fan community. 

While talking together, fans asked KARINA if she could share the songs on her playlist. 

KARINA made screenshots of her K-pop playlist on a music streaming service site right away. 

Then, she shared them with fans through the fan community. 
KARINA's playlistAfter seeing her playlist, everybody gave the same 'shocked' response. 

It was because KARINA's playlist only consisted of songs by her label SM Entertainment's sunbae groups. 

There were songs by Red Velvet, Girls' Generation, BoA, f(x), SHINee, NCT, EXO and Super Junior. 

It showed how much KARINA loves her sunbae groups, and takes pride of being part of SM Entertainment. 
KARINA's playlist KARINA's playlistRegarding this, fans left comments such as, "Even the CEO Lee Soo-man wouldn't have his playlist like that!", "I'm a huge SM Ent. fan myself, but my playlist has other songs too LOL.", "Wow. Just wow." and so on. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'aespa.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.