[SBS Star] BTS JIN Writes the Same Simple Birthday Messages to Everyone?

It turned out K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN has his unique way of congratulating someone on their birthday.On September 27, JIN's brother Kim Seok-jung shared a single photo on his Instagram.The photo was of his birthday card that he received from JIN, which said, "Happy birthday! -JIN-'"On BTS members' birthdays, JIN's birthday messages to them were frequently shared online.The birthday messages were all the same―the simple "Happy birthday! From JIN."He sometimes used a letter or card to write this, but he also even used a piece of toilet roll.There were times when he wrote his message on a memo of his phone too.It seemed like JIN's family members were no exception from getting these sorts of birthday messages from him.Under Kim Seok-jung's post, fans left comments such as, "They are such cute brothers!", "Yeah, JIN and his birthday messages probably will always be like that!", "The reason why I love JIN so much!" and so on.(Credit= 'kimseokjung90' Instagram, 'bts_twt' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)