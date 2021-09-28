뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Writes the Same Simple Birthday Messages to Everyone?
Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.28 14:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIN Writes the Same Simple Birthday Messages to Everyone?
It turned out K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN has his unique way of congratulating someone on their birthday.

On September 27, JIN's brother Kim Seok-jung shared a single photo on his Instagram. 

The photo was of his birthday card that he received from JIN, which said, "Happy birthday! -JIN-'"
JIN's birthday messageOn BTS members' birthdays, JIN's birthday messages to them were frequently shared online. 

The birthday messages were all the same―the simple "Happy birthday! From JIN." 

He sometimes used a letter or card to write this, but he also even used a piece of toilet roll.

There were times when he wrote his message on a memo of his phone too. 
JIN's birthday message JIN's birthday messageIt seemed like JIN's family members were no exception from getting these sorts of birthday messages from him. 

Under Kim Seok-jung's post, fans left comments such as, "They are such cute brothers!", "Yeah, JIN and his birthday messages probably will always be like that!", "The reason why I love JIN so much!" and so on. 
JIN's birthday message(Credit= 'kimseokjung90' Instagram, 'bts_twt' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)   
