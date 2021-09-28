[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Sweetly Responds to a Child Who Sent Him a Wrong Message

Actor Kim Woo Bin gave a sweet reply to a child who sent him a wrong message.On September 27, Kim Woo Bin updated his Instagram with an interesting screenshot.The screenshot was of a text conversation between Kim Woo Bin and a stranger who seemed very young.In the first message, the child said, "Please buy some snacks on your way here."The message continued in the next one, "Mister, I'm Yuri. Buy some snacks for the dog."Instead of ignoring these messages, Kim Woo Bin replied with a sweet message.Kim Woo Bin said, "Hey, Yuri. It seems like you've entered a wrong number."Regarding this Instagram post, fans shared comments such as, "He's so kindhearted.", "I'm jealous of Yuri!", "Awww he didn't have to reply, but was probably being considerate of the child." and so on.Recently, Kim Woo Bin wrapped up filming his comeback movie 'Space+Human' (literal translation).'Space+Human', Kim Woo Bin's first movie in four years, is expected to be released in theaters soon.(Credit= '____kimwoobin' Instagram)(SBS Star)