[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG ♥ Min Hyorin Are Expecting a Baby

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin are expecting their miniature.On September 27, news outlet Hankook Ilbo shared a report on the couple.According to the report, Min Hyorin is pregnant, and the baby is due soon.TAEYANG and their families are said to be all glad about her pregnancy, and patiently waiting for the due date at the moment.Regarding this report, Min Hyorin's management agency stated, "Yes, it's true that Min Hyorin is pregnant right now. She is very happy about it."They continued, "But we're afraid we cannot give more information on this matter, as she wishes to give birth without making it big news."After being in a relationship for about four years, TAEYANG and Min Hyorin got married in February 2018.Currently, they live in one of the most luxury apartments in Korea located in Hannam-dong, Seoul.Their neighbors share they frequently spot them strolling in the neighborhood together.(Credit= 'YGTAEYANG' YouTube)(SBS Star)