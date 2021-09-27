뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Praises Girls' Generation Seohyun's Personality to the Skies
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Praises Girls' Generation Seohyun's Personality to the Skies

[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Praises Girls' Generation Seohyun's Personality to the Skies

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.27 17:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Praises Girls Generation Seohyuns Personality to the Skies
Entertainer Hong Seok-chun praised Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation for her incredible personality. 

On September 26, Hong Seok-chun updated his Instagram with some new photos. 

The photos showed Hong Seok-chun and Seohyun making playful poses next to each other. 

They were taken at a shooting site for Seohyun's upcoming fantasy romance drama 'A Woman with Jinx' (literal translation). 
Hong Seok-chun and SeohyunIn the caption, Hong Seok-chun wrote, "Seohyun is pretty in every angle with any kind of facial expressions. She also doesn't need such things as beauty filters." 

The entertainer continued, "Usually, I'm the moodmaker when I go and film something, but I lost my spot to Seohyun here." 

He went on, "Not only is she kind and polite, but she is so full of bright energy that she makes everybody laugh. The staff love her." 

He added, "Let's have fun shooting the drama together! Pay your attention to 'A Woman with Jinx', everybody!"
Hong Seok-chun and SeohyunIt seemed like Hong Seok-chun filmed for his cameo appearance in the drama on this day. 

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, 'A Woman with Jinx' is expected to be unveiled in a couple of months, no later than the end of this year. 
Hong Seok-chun and Seohyun(Credit= 'tonyhong1004' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.