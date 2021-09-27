뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "When I Saw JENNIE, I Was like..." 'Squid Game' Lee Jung Jae Says He Is BLACKPINK's Fan
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] "When I Saw JENNIE, I Was like..." 'Squid Game' Lee Jung Jae Says He Is BLACKPINK's Fan

[SBS Star] "When I Saw JENNIE, I Was like..." 'Squid Game' Lee Jung Jae Says He Is BLACKPINK's Fan

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.27 13:44 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "When I Saw JENNIE, I Was like..." Squid Game Lee Jung Jae Says He Is BLACKPINKs Fan
Actor Lee Jung Jae shared that he is a fan of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. 

On September 25, Netflix Korea uploaded an interview of the cast of Netflix's popular series 'Squid Game'. 
Lee Jung JaeDuring the interview, the cast was asked if they could tell their favorite video on Netflix. 

Lee Jung Jae immediately answered, "It's got to be BLACKPINK's documentary 'Light Up the Sky'." 

The actor explained, "I'm not like a huge fan of BLACKPINK or anything, but it turned out JENNIE and Jung Hoyeon here are very close to each other." 

He continued, "Not too long ago, JENNIE made a visit to our shooting site to see Jung Hoyeon. She sent her a snack truck then as well." 

He went on, "At that time when I saw JENNIE, I was like, 'Oh my...! Wow, it's JENNIE!' It was really cool to see her in person." 
Lee Jung JaeThen, Lee Jung Jae revealed how he started to like BLACKPINK. 

Lee Jung Jae said, "After watching 'Light Up the Sky', I thought to myself, 'That's amazing how they came to become BLACKPINK following such fierce competition.'"

He resumed, "BLACKPINK is like no. 1 K-pop girl group right now. They worked so hard to get to where they are, and I was fascinated by that. That's how I become their fan." 

After that, actor Park Hae Soo laughingly commented, "Lee Jung Jae recommended 'Light Up the Sky' to me. After watching it, I've become a fan of BLACKPINK too." 
 

(Credit= 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook, 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.