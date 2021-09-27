뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Spotted Watching Son Heung-min's Match in London
Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.27 11:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Spotted Watching Son Heung-mins Match in London
Actor Park Seo Jun was seen watching professional footballer Son Heung-min's match. 

On September 27, the two top London's football clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal had a match at the Emirates Stadium, London. 

During the match, the camera showed the crowd in the seats and one familiar face was seen then; it was Park Seo Jun. 

Park Seo Jun was wearing the Tottenham uniform, and paying much attention to the match. 

On this day, Tottenham unfortunately lost 3-1 to Arsenal. 

But Park Seo Jun managed to see Son Heung-min goal in the second half of the match. 
 
Park Seo Jun and Son Heung-min are known to be very good friends with each other. 

The actor even featured in Son Heung-min's documentary 'Sonsational: The Making of Son Heung-min' in 2019.

Park Seo Jun is currently staying in London for his Hollywood debut movie 'The Marvels'. 

It seemed like Park Seo Jun did not want to miss his opportunity to watch his friend's match while he was in the city to give him his love and support. 
Park Seo-jun and Son Heung-min Park Seo-jun and Son Heung-min(Credit= SPOTV, 'bn_sj2013' 'hm_son7' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)      
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.