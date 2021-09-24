뉴스
[SBS Star] SUGA Responds to Hate Comments About BTS Not Being Suitable to Attend the UN General Assembly
Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.24 18:21
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS gave his response to malicious comments about his group not fitting to join the United Nations General Assembly. 

On September 22, BTS went live on NAVER V LIVE to spend some time with fans. 
BTSRecently, President Moon Jae-in appointed BTS as the 'special presidential envoy for future generations and culture'. 

BTS began activities as the 'special presidential envoy for future generations and culture' by attending the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City this month. 

On September 20, BTS gave a meaningful speech during the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) of the Decade of Action. 
BTSDuring the live broadcast, SUGA gave his thoughts to some malicious comments that said it was inappropriate for BTS to attend the United Nations General Assembly.  

SUGA said, "Some people are questioning why we were invited to the event, taking into account we are singers and not politicians. They wondered why we were there, and what we would do there." 
BTSThe BTS member continued, "The fact is, we were fully aware of that, and went to the event for that exact role. We were actually told that only a limited number of people watched the United Nations General Assembly every year." 

He resumed, "But a lot more people around the world watched the event in those years that we attended, including this one. We addressed an important issue, and if many people watched the event because of us, then I think we did our job as special envoys pretty well." 

He added, "We've all worked hard for it. No need to be so bias, and please don't be." 
BTSEarlier this morning, BTS returned to Seoul from New York City following their highly-praised job performance at the United Nations General Assembly. 

(Credit= 'BTS_bighit' 'BTS_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)    
