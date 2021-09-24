뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Meets a Fan While Dancing Alone in the Parking Lot; Awkwardly Shakes Hands
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Meets a Fan While Dancing Alone in the Parking Lot; Awkwardly Shakes Hands

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Meets a Fan While Dancing Alone in the Parking Lot; Awkwardly Shakes Hands

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.24 16:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Meets a Fan While Dancing Alone in the Parking Lot; Awkwardly Shakes Hands
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park was spotted unexpectedly meeting a fan while dancing by himself in the parking lot. 

Recently, one past video of Jay Park went viral online.  

It was a video that producer DJ Pumkin uploaded on his Instagram some time ago.

The video was a security camera footage showing Jay Park in the parking lot by himself. 
Jay ParkIn the beginning of the footage, Jay Park was seen excitedly walking towards his car. 

As he walked there, he started dancing all of a sudden. 

Only about four seconds after he got into his dancing mode, he was recognized and approached by a stranger. 

This man offered Jay Park a handshake, and they shook hands with each other. 
Jay ParkThere was no sound in the video, but it seemed like the man was telling Jay Park that he was his big fan as they shook hands. 

It seemed like Jay Park tried to get away from that moment as fast as possible while still being polite to him because he felt awkward. 

However, the man did not let go of his hand for ages that Jay Park ended up continuously bowing to him without being able to go. 
 

Many fans are having a great laugh while re-watching this hilarious footage at the moment. 

(Credit= 'jparkitrighthere' 'pumkin2k' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.