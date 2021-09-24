[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Says She Wishes to Become an Actress like Kim So Yeon

Actress Choi Ye Bin shared her role model to be actress Kim So Yeon.Following the end of Choi Ye Bin's recent drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life', Choi Ye Bin sat down for an interview with the press.In 'The Penthouse: War in Life', Choi Ye Bin played the role of Ha Eun-byul, Chun Seo-jin(Kim So Yeon)'s spoiled daughter.Choi Ye Bin said, "The very last scene that I filmed for the drama was a scene with Kim So Yeon. I got really emotional then. I continuously had to stop myself from crying."The actress went on, "After my last shooting, we talked to each other on the phone. At that time, I just cried and cried. I think I was sad because of the sad relationship between Ha Eun-byul and Chun Seo-jin."She resumed, "In reality though, we are actually label mates; we are under the same management agency. I met her for the first time when we went on a workshop together in the past, but didn't get to see her after that."She added, "Then once we were confirmed to join 'The Penthouse: War in Life', she said she wanted to treat me to dinner. So, we had dinner together before the drama."Then, Choi Ye Bin said that 'The Penthouse: War in Life' gave her an opportunity to say that she is an actress now.Choi Ye Bin said, "Now that I have begun my career as an actress, I want to keep it for as long as I can.She continued, "Most of all, I want to become an actress who acts well. Next, I want to become a nice and warm-hearted actress. I thought this way by watching what Kim So Yeon was like on set."She added, "She takes such good care of everyone around her. I want to do that as well, and also want to keep my heart warm at all times."'The Penthouse: War in Life' was first aired in October 2020, and it ended with a successful viewing rate of 19.1% on September 10.(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)