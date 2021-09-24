뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Says She Wishes to Become an Actress like Kim So Yeon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Says She Wishes to Become an Actress like Kim So Yeon

[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Says She Wishes to Become an Actress like Kim So Yeon

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.24 14:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Says She Wishes to Become an Actress like Kim So Yeon
Actress Choi Ye Bin shared her role model to be actress Kim So Yeon. 

Following the end of Choi Ye Bin's recent drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life', Choi Ye Bin sat down for an interview with the press. 
The Penthouse: War In LifeIn 'The Penthouse: War in Life', Choi Ye Bin played the role of Ha Eun-byul, Chun Seo-jin(Kim So Yeon)'s spoiled daughter. 

Choi Ye Bin said, "The very last scene that I filmed for the drama was a scene with Kim So Yeon. I got really emotional then. I continuously had to stop myself from crying." 

The actress went on, "After my last shooting, we talked to each other on the phone. At that time, I just cried and cried. I think I was sad because of the sad relationship between Ha Eun-byul and Chun Seo-jin." 

She resumed, "In reality though, we are actually label mates; we are under the same management agency. I met her for the first time when we went on a workshop together in the past, but didn't get to see her after that." 

She added, "Then once we were confirmed to join 'The Penthouse: War in Life', she said she wanted to treat me to dinner. So, we had dinner together before the drama." 
The Penthouse: War In LifeThen, Choi Ye Bin said that 'The Penthouse: War in Life' gave her an opportunity to say that she is an actress now. 

Choi Ye Bin said, "Now that I have begun my career as an actress, I want to keep it for as long as I can. 

She continued, "Most of all, I want to become an actress who acts well. Next, I want to become a nice and warm-hearted actress. I thought this way by watching what Kim So Yeon was like on set." 

She added, "She takes such good care of everyone around her. I want to do that as well, and also want to keep my heart warm at all times."
The Penthouse: War In Life'The Penthouse: War in Life' was first aired in October 2020, and it ended with a successful viewing rate of 19.1% on September 10. 

(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.