뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Spot New NCT Members in Public?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Spot New NCT Members in Public?

[SBS Star] Fans Spot New NCT Members in Public?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.24 11:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Spot New NCT Members in Public?
Some SM Entertainment male trainees were seen in public. 

On September 22, fans spotted five SM Entertainment male trainees in a theater. 

The photos were taken right before the musical 'Marie Antoinette' started. 

'Marie Antoinette' is a musical that is led by DOYOUNG of K-pop boy group NCT. 

According to fans who saw them, they said all five male trainees were tall with a tiny face. 
SM Ent. traineesNo details regarding their names or upcoming debut were released, but it is believed that SM Entertainment purposely exposed them to the public. 

SM Entertainment generally revealed their male trainees to the public when they were soon to make debut. 
SM Ent. trainees SM Ent. traineesWhen SM Entertainment first launched NCT, the agency stated that NCT was a unique kind of group that would consist of an unlimited number of members. 

That meant, the agency would keep adding on new members time to time, who would then go on to make debut as NCT as well as in units within the group. 

As SM Entertainment has busily been adding on some new members to NCT recently, many are assuming these five male trainees are potential members of NCT. 
SM Ent. traineesLast October, SHOTARO and SUNGCHAN joined NCT, becoming the 22nd and 23rd members of the group. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.