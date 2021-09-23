[SBS Star] "I Miss My Family and Fans, but..." SHINee TAEMIN Shares How He Is Doing in the Military

TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee gave an update on his military life.Recently, the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) shared photos and a brief interview of TAEMIN online.It was the very first time the MMA officially updated on TAEMIN.In the photos, TAEMIN was seen wearing his military band uniform as well as the national military uniform.He looked as if he gained some weight, seeing his added fat on his cheeks; his facial expressions seemed to show that he was doing well too.During the interview, TAEMIN said, "I still haven't gone out for a day-off yet. I would like to see my family and dogs on my first day-off."The SHINee member laughingly continued, "I'm doing fine here. What gives me energy is the food at the cafeteria.", then added, "But I really do miss my fans."He resumed, "I believe my life in the military will give me time to look back on myself as well as to help me grow though."He went on, "I've been playing the piano a lot and singing different songs lately. The military, I think, is also going to help me enhance my musical skills, and I'm happy about that."Following his basic military training that he began on May 31, TAEMIN started serving his national mandatory duty as a member of the military band.(Credit= 'mma_go_kr' Instagram)(SBS Star)