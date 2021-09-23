[SBS Star] "She Gave Us Money for the Cab and..." Gabee Tells How Amazing Lee Hyo-ri Is

Dancer Gabee shared how amazing K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri is.On September 22 episode of Mnet's television show 'TMI NEWS', dancers Gabee and Monika Shin made a guest appearance.While talking about female celebrities who have a strong personality, Lee Hyo-ri was mentioned.Gabee said, "I've actually worked with Lee Hyo-ri in the past. We danced together for 'Black' and 'White Snake'."She continued, "For all female dancers, Lee Hyo-ri is like the legend. I felt so honored to be working with her."Just as what everybody told her, Gabee said she also found Lee Hyo-ri to be a nice person when she met her.Gabee said, "What I remember the most about that time was the day when we finished practicing late at night. She gave me money for the cab. It was 100,000 won (approximately 85 dollars)."She resumed, "I was like, 'No, no. It's okay.', but she said to me, 'Take it. I have a lot of money.'", then laughed.She added with a smile, "I thought Lee Hyo-ri was a really awesome person."(Credit= Mnet TMI NEWS, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)