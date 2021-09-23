[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shares Words to Her Ex-boyfriends Who She Just Cannot Forgive

Actress Jeon So Min revealed her way of taking her revenge on her past lovers.On September 19 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min talked about her vengeful personality.While discussing who had the most vengeful personality out of the members of 'Running Man', Jeon So Min raised her hand.Jeon So Min said, "It's definitely me. When someone hurts my feelings, I thoroughly plan my revenge behind their back."She continued, "There was this one time in the past when I got so angry that I intentionally tangled his/her earphones that he/she had neatly organized."She went on, "But I believe the best revenge I'm taking on my ex-boyfriends is the fact that I'm working hard and always on screen."Then, Jeon So Min looked straight at the camera and said, "Are you watching me now? I'm going to make sure I'm on every channel that you turn to."Even when the 'Running Man' members told Jeon So Min, "Don't say that. Just stop!", she continued anyway.Jeon So Min repeated herself, "Hey, are you watching me? I'm really going to make sure I'm on every channel that you turn to. I'm not kidding, okay?"The members of 'Running Man' laughed at her cute unforgiving remark.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)