뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shares Words to Her Ex-boyfriends Who She Just Cannot Forgive
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shares Words to Her Ex-boyfriends Who She Just Cannot Forgive

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shares Words to Her Ex-boyfriends Who She Just Cannot Forgive

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.23 11:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shares Words to Her Ex-boyfriends Who She Just Cannot Forgive
Actress Jeon So Min revealed her way of taking her revenge on her past lovers. 

On September 19 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min talked about her vengeful personality. 
Jeon So MinWhile discussing who had the most vengeful personality out of the members of 'Running Man', Jeon So Min raised her hand. 

Jeon So Min said, "It's definitely me. When someone hurts my feelings, I thoroughly plan my revenge behind their back." 

She continued, "There was this one time in the past when I got so angry that I intentionally tangled his/her earphones that he/she had neatly organized." 

She went on, "But I believe the best revenge I'm taking on my ex-boyfriends is the fact that I'm working hard and always on screen." 
Jeon So MinThen, Jeon So Min looked straight at the camera and said, "Are you watching me now? I'm going to make sure I'm on every channel that you turn to." 

Even when the 'Running Man' members told Jeon So Min, "Don't say that. Just stop!", she continued anyway. 

Jeon So Min repeated herself, "Hey, are you watching me? I'm really going to make sure I'm on every channel that you turn to. I'm not kidding, okay?" 

The members of 'Running Man' laughed at her cute unforgiving remark. 
Jeon So Min(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.