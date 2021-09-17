[SBS Star] "SM Ent.?" NCT 127 Members Share What They Want to Stick to like Their Song 'Sticker'

The members of K-pop boy group NCT 127 shared what they would like to stick to.In the morning of September 17, an online showcase for NCT 127's latest album 'Sticker' was held.During the showcase, one reporter asked NCT 127 an interesting question that was related to 'Sticker'.The question was, "What would you like to stick to like your new release 'Sticker'?"TAEYONG laughingly answered, "Umm... Our agency SM Entertainment?"As DOYOUNG heard his response, he laughed and commented, "He's going to be so loved at our agency. I can just totally see that already."Then, TAEYONG turned to the camera and said, "I love you, CEO Lee Soo-man.", making everybody laugh.After that, JAEHYUN stated, "If I have to tell the very truth, I think I would choose to stick to my bed."He explained, "Whenever I have to wake up early ahead of a hectic day, I think to myself all the time, 'I want to stick to my bed for a little longer.'"Following JAEHYUN, JOHNNY shared his opinion, "It might sound quite obvious, but I want to stick to a concert hall."He continued, "It's just that we all really miss performing in front of our fans. I want to see our fans as soon as possible."'Sticker' is NCT 127's album that the group released in a year and a half after 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' in March 2020.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)