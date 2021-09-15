[SBS Star] EXO KAI Shares His Ways to Survive & Stand Out in the Competitive K-pop Industry

K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI shared how he became popular.Recently, KAI featured in one YouTube show that is led by entertainer Tak Jae Hoon.In this video, Tak Jae Hoon video-called KAI in order to learn about the K-pop industry.As soon as KAI picked up his phone, Tak Jae Hoon asked, "What's your secret to your popularity, KAI?"KAI laughed and answered, "Well, the first thing I did after I joined SM Entertainment was to stay away from social media. I deleted all my accounts right away."He continued, "I just thought it would do more harm than good to use social media before I made debut. I believed it might even get in my way to the road to success."Then, KAI talked about his early debut days, and what the most important was to keep in mind then.The K-pop star said, "EXO made debut with a song titled 'MAMA', it didn't do very well. Not only were we not getting enough responses from K-pop fans, but also got a lot of negative responses. It wasn't so easy then."He went on, "But what I thought was the most important thing to do then was to show everyone that you are a good person, and actually be a good person. That's really important."EXO made debut in April 2012, and the group is considered to be one of the most successful 2.5 generation K-pop groups out there.(Credit= 'M드로메다 스튜디오' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)