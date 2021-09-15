[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Reveals a Scene in 'The Penthouse' that Actually Gave Her a Nightmare

Actress Kim So Yeon shared which scene in 'The Penthouse: War in Life' made her have a nightmare.Recently, Kim So Yeon sat down for an interview with the press to talk about her recently-ended drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.During the interview, Kim So Yeon chose one particular scene that was the hardest for her to act.Kim So Yeon said, "As the evil character Chun Seo-jin, I've acted a great number of scenes where she let out the most villain-like behaviors."The actress continued, "At those times, I kept reminding myself that all the things that Chun Seo-jin was doing were the right things to do, because she really would think like that."She went on, "There was still one scene that I couldn't think that way though. It was the scene where Chun Seo-jin just let Oh Yoon-hee fall off a cliff."In this scene, Oh Yoon-hee was stopping the rolling car from falling off a cliff to save Chun Seo-jin's daughter Ha Eun-byul who was unconscious inside the car.But Chun Seo-jin decided not to save her rival Oh Yoon-hee after quickly saving her daughter, letting her die.Regarding this scene, Kim So Yeon said, "When I first read the script for the scene, I was in pure shock. I told myself that I was going to hate Chun Seo-jin after the drama ended, not any time before it ended."She resumed, "However, I emotionally struggled a lot after filming that scene. I was so stressed that I even had a nightmare."She added, "I even texted Eugene who acted Oh Yoon-hee right before that episode was aired, as I felt really horrible about Chun Seo-jin doing that to Oh Yoon-hee."First aired in October 2020, 'The Penthouse: War in Life' ended with a successful viewing rate of 19.1% on September 10.(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)