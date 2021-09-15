[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Reveals a Scene in 'The Penthouse' that Actually Gave Her a Nightmare

Actress Kim So Yeon shared which scene in 'The Penthouse: War in Life' made her have a nightmare.
Recently, Kim So Yeon sat down for an interview with the press to talk about her recently-ended drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.
During the interview, Kim So Yeon chose one particular scene that was the hardest for her to act.
Kim So Yeon said, "As the evil character Chun Seo-jin, I've acted a great number of scenes where she let out the most villain-like behaviors."
The actress continued, "At those times, I kept reminding myself that all the things that Chun Seo-jin was doing were the right things to do, because she really would think like that."
She went on, "There was still one scene that I couldn't think that way though. It was the scene where Chun Seo-jin just let Oh Yoon-hee fall off a cliff."
In this scene, Oh Yoon-hee was stopping the rolling car from falling off a cliff to save Chun Seo-jin's daughter Ha Eun-byul who was unconscious inside the car.
But Chun Seo-jin decided not to save her rival Oh Yoon-hee after quickly saving her daughter, letting her die.
Regarding this scene, Kim So Yeon said, "When I first read the script for the scene, I was in pure shock. I told myself that I was going to hate Chun Seo-jin after the drama ended, not any time before it ended."
She resumed, "However, I emotionally struggled a lot after filming that scene. I was so stressed that I even had a nightmare."
She added, "I even texted Eugene who acted Oh Yoon-hee right before that episode was aired, as I felt really horrible about Chun Seo-jin doing that to Oh Yoon-hee."
First aired in October 2020, 'The Penthouse: War in Life' ended with a successful viewing rate of 19.1% on September 10.
(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)
(SBS Star)