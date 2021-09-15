[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Ye Bin Shares Her Response to Han Ji Hyun Imitating 'Ha Eun-byul'

Actress Choi Ye Bin shared how she responded to another actress Han Ji Hyun imitating her character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.On September 10, Choi Ye Bin sat down for an interview with the press upon completing her drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.During the interview, Choi Ye Bin thanked everyone for loving her character 'Ha Eun-byul' so much.Choi Ye Bin said, "A lot of people imitated 'Ha Eun-byul'. I've watched many of them online. They were fun to watch, and I felt loved."She continued, "It felt kind of strange that such a great number of people were imitating me in 'The Penthouse: War in Life', but I felt so grateful for it."Then, one reporter asked how she felt about watching Han Ji Hyun imitating her to perfection in the second season of the drama.After Han Ji Hyun's imitation of 'Ha Eun-byul' was broadcast, it was the talk of the town for ages for Han Ji Hyun's flawless impersonation.Choi Ye Bin laughed and said, "A day before the episode with that part was aired, Ji Hyun texted me saying that she was sorry."She resumed, "I could understand why she felt apologetic; we worked together for a long time for this drama, and we are very close."She went on, "But honestly, I didn't get offended by it or anything. In fact, I had a blast watching that part. It was really entertaining."First broadcast in October 2020, 'The Penthouse: War in Life' ended with the third season on September 10.For the last year, 'The Penthouse: War in Life' was one of the most-watched as well as most-talked about dramas.(Credit= 'SBS Drama' YouTube, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)