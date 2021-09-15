뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun Reveals He Was Not Popular at Seoul National University, Unlike Kim Tae-hee
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun Reveals He Was Not Popular at Seoul National University, Unlike Kim Tae-hee

[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun Reveals He Was Not Popular at Seoul National University, Unlike Kim Tae-hee

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.15
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Sang Yun Reveals He Was Not Popular at Seoul National University, Unlike Kim Tae-hee
Actor Lee Sang Yun shared that he was not popular when he attended Seoul National University. 

On September 14 episode of SBS' television show 'Dolsing Fourmen', Lee Sang Yun and actress Jin Seo Yeon made a guest appearance. 
Lee Sang YunWhile the hosts and guests were talking together, Jin Seo Yeon mentioned Lee Sang Yun's past school―Seoul National University. 

As Seoul National University is the top university in Korea, the hosts gasped in surprise. 

With a shy smile, Lee Sang Yun said, "I majored in Physics at Seoul National University."
Lee Sang YunThen, he was asked, "What were you initially going to do after you graduate?" 

Lee Sang Yun answered, "I actually wanted to become a professor before." 

After that, the hosts started to wonder whether Lee Sang Yun was popular at Seoul National University for his good looks, like actress Kim Tae-hee when she was a student there. 

Lee Sang Yun laughed and said, "No, no. I wasn't at all." 
Lee Sang YunBut as they could not believe him, they once again asked, "Really? But you're good-looking, smart, good at sports and everything. Tell us the truth!" 

Lee Sang Yun laughingly responded, "Well, I wasn't popular as far as I know. I at least didn't hear anything like that from people around me." 

He continued, "Honestly though, nobody was interested in things like that, because they were all too busy with their studies." 
Lee Sang Yun(Credit= SBS Dolsing Fourmen, MBC) 

(SBS Star)     
