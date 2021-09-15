[SBS Star] "I'm SHINee World!" Lee Dong Wook Shows Great Love for SHINee ONEW

Actor Lee Dong Wook revealed that he is a huge fan of K-pop boy group SHINee.On September 14 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sea of Hope', Lee Dong Wook expressed his love for SHINee.In this episode, Lee Dong Wook and ONEW were meeting for the first time.Upon meeting ONEW, Lee Dong Wook excitedly commented, "I'm a big fan of yours. I'm SHINee World (the name of SHINee's fandom)!"He continued, "When I listen to you sing, I feel like I go back to the time when I met my first love in school days."Then, Lee Dong Wook suggested ONEW to sing SHINee's song 'An Encore' during a mini concert in the evening.ONEW said "Yes." without any hesitation, and asked Lee Dong Wook to sing with him.That evening, ONEW made Lee Dong Wook to come up on stage.When Lee Dong Wook came up on stage, he said, "The only thing I did was to recommend a song to ONEW, but look what happened. I'm here on the stage with him."He went on, "My heart is beating so fast that I feel like it's going to come out of my chest any minute."After saying this, Lee Dong Wook tightly held ONEW's hand and said, "I'm counting on you, ONEW."As if his worries were not needed to even start, Lee Dong Wook perfectly sang 'An Encore' with ONEW.(Credit= JTBC Sea of Hope)(SBS Star)