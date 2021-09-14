뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Plan on Having Their Second Child?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Plan on Having Their Second Child?

[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Plan on Having Their Second Child?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.14 17:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Plan on Having Their Second Child?
Singer GUMMY made everyone jealous with how sweet her married life with actor Cho Jung Seok is. 

During the recent recording for Channel A's television show 'Lala Land', GUMMY revealed her happy married life with Cho Jung Seok. 

When asked how they call each other, GUMMY answered, "Well, I just call him 'oppa'." 

With a shy smile, she continued, "He calls me by my real name 'Ji-yeon' or 'wifey'." 

She laughingly added, "But when he wants a serious conversation about music with me, he calls me 'GUMMY'." 
GUMMYThen, one of the hosts Shin Dong Yeop asked whether they had any plans on having a second child. 

GUMMY sweated at an unexpected question, then said, "I don't know if my husband wants another child..." 

But Shin Dong Yeop responded, "Oh, I had a drink with Jung Seok a short while ago, and he does want another one." 

GUMMY's eyes widened in surprise and said, "What? Why did he say such things to you...?"

After saying that, GUMMY smiled, and the smile stayed with her for ages. 
GUMMY(Credit= Channel A Lala Land, C-JeS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.