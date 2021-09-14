[SBS Star] President Moon Meets BTS to Award Them Certificates as His Special Envoy Ahead of the UN Event

The members of K-pop boy group BTS were awarded the certificates of appointment as President Moon Jae-in's special envoy for public diplomacy today.On September 14, the President and the seven members of BTS―RM, JIN, J-HOPE, SUGA, JIMIN, V and JUNGKOOK met at the Blue House.At the Blue House, BTS members were awarded the certificates of appointment as his special envoy, and given diplomatic passports.BTS will begin activities as the 'special presidential envoy for future generations and culture' by attending the annual United Nations General Assembly session.The UN General Assembly is scheduled to take place in New York City next week, and President Moon will be attending the event as well.President Moon and BTS plan to participate in the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) of the Decade of Action on September 20.BTS will make a speech during the session, and a video of their performance will be played.According to the UN website, the objectives of this year's SGD Moment are, "As the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and major challenges to progress across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the SDG Moment will seek to reinforce the continued relevance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and build momentum in advance of major summits and intergovernmental meetings."The SGD Moment will also "highlight urgent actions needed to ensure COVID-19 response and recovery efforts are equitable, inclusive and accelerate the transition to sustainable development", and "demonstrate that transformative change at scale is possible between now and 2030.""As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the world, the group's attendance at the UN General Assembly this time is expected to serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues.", the Blue House said in a statement.Back on July 21, President Moon officially appointed BTS as the 'special presidential envoy for future generations and culture'.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)