뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] President Moon Meets BTS to Award Them Certificates as His Special Envoy Ahead of the UN Event
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] President Moon Meets BTS to Award Them Certificates as His Special Envoy Ahead of the UN Event

[SBS Star] President Moon Meets BTS to Award Them Certificates as His Special Envoy Ahead of the UN Event

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.14 15:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] President Moon Meets BTS to Award Them Certificates as His Special Envoy Ahead of the UN Event
The members of K-pop boy group BTS were awarded the certificates of appointment as President Moon Jae-in's special envoy for public diplomacy today. 

On September 14, the President and the seven members of BTS―RM, JIN, J-HOPE, SUGA, JIMIN, V and JUNGKOOK met at the Blue House.

At the Blue House, BTS members were awarded the certificates of appointment as his special envoy, and given diplomatic passports. 
BTSBTS will begin activities as the 'special presidential envoy for future generations and culture' by attending the annual United Nations General Assembly session. 

The UN General Assembly is scheduled to take place in New York City next week, and President Moon will be attending the event as well. 

President Moon and BTS plan to participate in the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) of the Decade of Action on September 20. 

BTS will make a speech during the session, and a video of their performance will be played.
BTSAccording to the UN website, the objectives of this year's SGD Moment are, "As the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and major challenges to progress across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the SDG Moment will seek to reinforce the continued relevance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and build momentum in advance of major summits and intergovernmental meetings."

The SGD Moment will also "highlight urgent actions needed to ensure COVID-19 response and recovery efforts are equitable, inclusive and accelerate the transition to sustainable development", and "demonstrate that transformative change at scale is possible between now and 2030." 
BTS"As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the world, the group's attendance at the UN General Assembly this time is expected to serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues.", the Blue House said in a statement.

Back on July 21, President Moon officially appointed BTS as the 'special presidential envoy for future generations and culture'. 

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.