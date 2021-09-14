뉴스
[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Shares a Funny Reason Why Non-Koreans Should Not Try Korean Food in Korea
Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.14 14:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Shares a Funny Reason Why Non-Koreans Should Not Try Korean Food in Korea
K-pop artist CHUNG HA revealed a hilarious reason why people outside Korea should not visit Korea for food. 

Recently, CHUNG HA's management agency MNH Entertainment shared a video of the artist on YouTube. 
CHUNG HAIn the video, CHUNG HA was seen having some tteok-bokki (spicy rice cakes) in her room while waiting for shooting. 

When she was about to eat tteok-bokki, one of the staff members asked, "If you had to choose one Korean food to recommend to non-Korean fans, what would it be?" 

As CHUNG HA asked, "The food is eaten in Korea, right?", the staff nodded. 

CHUNG HA immediately shook her head side-to-side and responded, "Whoa, that honestly should not even happen." 
CHUNG HAThe K-pop star explained, "They may decide to visit Korea to try some Korean food, but once they try some while here..." 

She half-jokingly continued, "They'll be like, 'Okay, I'm going to settle down here.', because they'll just fall in love with Korea, you know. They have to be careful." 
CHUNG HARegarding this part of the video, Korean fans left comments such as, "That was an unexpected reason for it! But I agree with her! LOL", "Haha so true! There are too many good foods in Korea!", "Definitely should watch your weight during your trip in Korea!" and more. 

Non-Korean fans also shared their opinions like, "Yum! I want to go to Korea even more now!", "Can't wait to visit Korea for all those yummy foods!", "If I fall in love with Korea after tasting the food, I'll just live there! Don't stop me, guys!" and so on. 
CHUNG HA(Credit= 'CHUNG HA_Official' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.