[SBS Star] HyunA Shares She Has Never Thought About Breaking Up with DAWN

The K-pop artist couple HyunA and DAWN shared their love for each other.On September 13 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', HyunA and DAWN made a guest appearance.During the talk, one listener sent a message saying, "Please don't break up, you two. It'll make me sad to see that."In response to this message, DAWN said, "Just imagining us breaking up makes me sad. If we do break up, I probably would burst out crying."HyunA commented with a shy smile, "I've actually never even thought about breaking up with DAWN."Then, the couple shared why they are so perfect for one another.DAWN said, "When I was young, my mom used to introduce me to everyone as her 'troublemaker' son. Whenever someone tried to make me 'normal', I would go against them."He continued, "But after I met HyunA, I stopped doing that, because she made me feel stable and comfortable at a place where I am. I always think to myself, 'How much of a troublemaker would I have become if I hadn't met HyunA?'"He added, "My mom has high standards, but she liked HyunA even before I entered the K-pop industry. She's not a type of person who gets nervous, but she got so nervous when she first met HyunA. She adores her now."HyunA also said, "My mom likes DAWN as well. She keeps in more frequent touch with DAWN than me."She resumed, "My parents came to our music video shooting. It lasted for about two days, and they were there the whole time. While there, they got to see how greatly DAWN takes care of me. As I'm not so healthy, they said they felt really grateful for that."HyunA and DAWN have been together since 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, '1077power' Instagram)(SBS Star)