[SBS Star] Jessica Sends Her Little Sister Krystal a Snack Truck with the Sweetest Message

K-pop artist Jessica was seen taking care of her little sister Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x) by sending her a snack truck full of love.On September 12, Krystal updated her Instagram with a new post including three photos.In the first photo, Krystal held a drink in her hand with photo stickers stuck on her both cheeks.The photo stickers were cute photos of Krystal and Jessica together.In the next photo, Krystal posed in front of a snack truck that was sent by Jessica.There was a message in the panel by the snack truck which said, "Soo-jung (Krystal's real name) is Soo-yeon's (Jessica's real name) sister, so she may look cold."The writing continued, "But you'll know how warm her heart is once you get to know her. Please take good care of Soo-jung!"Then the last photo showed a message in the snack truck that reads, "It's on me, everyone! I've prepared this for my lovely Soo-jung. From Jessica."In these photos, Krystal was wearing a police uniform for her current drama 'Police University'.It seemed like Jessica wanted to show her love and support to Krystal and her drama; her sweet act is melting the hearts of many fans at the moment.(Credit= 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)(SBS Star)