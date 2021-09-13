뉴스
[SBS Star] Jessica Sends Her Little Sister Krystal a Snack Truck with the Sweetest Message
Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.13 18:17 View Count
K-pop artist Jessica was seen taking care of her little sister Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x) by sending her a snack truck full of love. 

On September 12, Krystal updated her Instagram with a new post including three photos. 

In the first photo, Krystal held a drink in her hand with photo stickers stuck on her both cheeks. 

The photo stickers were cute photos of Krystal and Jessica together. 
KrystalIn the next photo, Krystal posed in front of a snack truck that was sent by Jessica. 

There was a message in the panel by the snack truck which said, "Soo-jung (Krystal's real name) is Soo-yeon's (Jessica's real name) sister, so she may look cold." 

The writing continued, "But you'll know how warm her heart is once you get to know her. Please take good care of Soo-jung!" 
KrystalThen the last photo showed a message in the snack truck that reads, "It's on me, everyone! I've prepared this for my lovely Soo-jung. From Jessica." 

In these photos, Krystal was wearing a police uniform for her current drama 'Police University'. 

It seemed like Jessica wanted to show her love and support to Krystal and her drama; her sweet act is melting the hearts of many fans at the moment.  
Krystal(Credit= 'vousmevoyez' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
