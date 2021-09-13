뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Says Marrying Lee Sang Woo Was a Turning Point of Her Life
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.13 17:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Says Marrying Lee Sang Woo Was a Turning Point of Her Life
Actress Kim So Yeon shared that marriage with actor Lee Sang Woo was a turning point of her life. 

Recently, Kim So Yeon had a press interview upon wrapping up her drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 
Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang WooDuring the interview, Kim So Yeon revealed that Lee Sang Woo helped her to decide on her appearance in the drama. 

Kim So Yeon said, "When I was cast in 'The Penthouse: War in Life', I was extremely worried. I was scared that I might not be able to play 'Chun Seo-jin' well. At that time, Sang Woo was like, 'Think of it as a challenge. Why be so afraid of a challenge?'"  

She continued, "Also when I had a meeting with the production team, I was feeling really awkward about it. He gave me great advice for me to gain confidence." 
Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang WooThen, the actress mentioned that one of three turning points of her life was marrying Lee Sang Woo. 

Kim So Yeon said, "If I had to choose the turning points of my life, I would say that it's before and after the dramas 'IRIS', 'Game of Thrones' and marriage with Lee Sang Woo. My life changed upside down after marrying him."

She resumed, "Before I met Sang Woo, I used to memorize lines just by writing them down and practicing them by myself. So, I was always left with piles of notepads and used pens after my projects." 

She went on, "But after I met him, I learned to memorize and practice my lines with my partner actors and actresses. I'm just so glad that he is by my side. He helps me to get out of the emotions of my character when I return home as well. I learned how important that was thanks to him." 
Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang WooKim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo married each other in June 2017 following their 7-month relationship. 

(Credit= 'sysysy1102' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
