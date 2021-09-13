[SBS Star] Kim Hyun-soo Shares that She Would Like to Go Romantic with Kim Young Dae Again

Actress Kim Hyun-soo shared that she hopes to go romantic with actor Kim Young Dae in her future project again.On September 11, Kim Hyun-soo sat down for an interview with the press to talk about wrapping up her recently-ended drama 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'.In the drama, Kim Hyun-soo played a character named 'Bae Ro-na', who fights against 'corrupted' wealthy families at 'Hera Palace'.During the course of her fight, 'Bae Ro-na' and 'Joo Seok-hoon' (Kim Young Dae), a son of her family's enemy 'Joo Dan-tae', fall in love with each other, and begin their 'rough' and 'tough' romance.Regarding her on-screen romance with Kim Young Dae, Kim Hyun-soo said, "It was my first time showing my acting for romantic scenes, so I was worried a lot."She resumed, "But I felt thankful as many viewers expressed tremendous love for 'Bae Ro-na'-'Joo Seok-hoon' romance. The love and support was a big help"Then, Kim Hyun-soo mentioned how she was a little sad about the fact that 'The Penthouse: War in Life' was not a romance drama.Kim Hyun-soo said, "As 'The Penthouse: War in Life' is a revenge drama, our romance wasn't shown much at all, which was kind of sad and disappointing in some ways."She continued, "If I get a chance, I would like to try acting in a romantic comedy project in the future. If I also get a chance to act with Kim Young Dae again, it would be great if we could go romantic again."First broadcast in October 2020, 'The Penthouse: War in Life' ended with the third season on September 10.For the last year, 'The Penthouse: War in Life' was one of the most-watched as well as most-talked about dramas.(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)