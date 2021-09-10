[SBS Star] "We Tag Along to Each Other's Schedule" DAWN ♥ HyunA Say They Are Always Together

The K-pop star couple DAWN and HyunA shared that they are always together.On September 9 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', DAWN and HyunA made a guest appearance.During the talk, the hosts mentioned DAWN unexpectedly joining HyunA's 'Cultwo Show' appearance a while ago.The hosts asked, "Were you really just passing by here at that time?"DAWN laughingly answered, "Well, no. It was more like I was with HyunA then. I tagged along to HyunA to almost all places where she went while she was actively promoting her new album."He continued, "When I was promoting my new album, HyunA came with me for my schedule."After listening to this, the host Kim Tae-kyun commented, "Do you love each other that much?"DAWN responded, "Yes. Although we are two different people, we believe we share the same soul and body."HyunA stated, "I much prefer to have him around during my promotions. He gives me energy."Then DAWN said, "It's the same for me. It's good to have each other because she can adjust my schedule and make sure I remember the things I had forgotten."Meanwhile, DAWN and HyunA dropped their first duet album '1+1=1' on this day.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, P NATION)(SBS Star)