[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun's Son Goes to an International School with an Unimaginable Tuition Fee?

The tuition fee for actress Jun Ji Hyun's son's school was just revealed.On September 8 episode of Mnet's television show 'TMI NEWS', the life of Jun Ji Hyun's family was shared.Jun Ji Hyun married businessman Choi Jun-hyuk, who she has known since elementary school, in 2012.They have two sons; Won-woo and Pyeong-woo, who were born in 2016 and 2018.Recently, their first son Won-woo got into an international school in Songdo International City.It is said that Won-woo passed the competitive test and interview for this international school.The international school is run by a non-profit foundation in California, the United States, and all classes are taught in English.According to online community posts, Jun Ji Hyun-Choi Jun Hyuk couple was spotted at a recent open class.'TMI NEWS' stated that the tuition fee for a full year at this international school is about 36 million won (approximately 30,800 dollars) for the students studying the kindergarten curriculum.After hearing how much the tuition fee for the school is, fans gasped in shock and left comments such as, "That's what we call 'rich'!", "Wow! That's a lot of money...!" and so on.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)