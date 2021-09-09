뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Members of BTS Put Oxygen Masks On Backstage Following Their Performance?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] The Members of BTS Put Oxygen Masks On Backstage Following Their Performance?

[SBS Star] The Members of BTS Put Oxygen Masks On Backstage Following Their Performance?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.09 11:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Members of BTS Put Oxygen Masks On Backstage Following Their Performance?
Entertainer Ji Suk Jin and the members of 'Problem Child in House' talked about K-pop boy group BTS on the recent episode of 'Problem Child in House'. 

On September 7 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Ji Suk Jin made a guest appearance. 
Ji Suk JinDuring the quiz, Ji Suk Jin and the hosts learned a heartbreaking fact about the members of BTS. 

It was revealed that the first thing BTS did when they returned backstage after their performance was to put oxygen masks on. 

Regarding this, everyone in the studio commented, "Wow, that's really professional of them, but very sad. No wonder they're so loved around the world." 
Ji Suk JinAs they were talking about BTS, the hosts asked Ji Suk Jin about being friends with JIN. 

Ji Suk Jin shyly stated, "It's quite embarrassing for me to say that we're close. We only exchanged our phone number..." 

He resumed, "I mean, we do text each other every now and then, but I'm worried that me speaking about JIN will have a negative influence on JIN." 
Ji Suk JinThen, Ji Suk Jin shared JIN contacts him even when he is busy. 

Ji Suk Jin said, "Even though JIN is busy, he sends me photos when he's in the States and stuff. It's been a while since we last spoke though."

He continued, "I can't even imagine how hectic his life is. So, I try not to disturb him these days; that's why I don't text him first." 
Ji Suk JinJi Suk Jin first met JIN when he guested on SBS' television show 'Running Man' in 2016.

After shooting the show together, they exchanged their phone number and kept in frequent touch since then.

(Credit= HYBE Labels, KBS Problem Child in House) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.