[SBS Star] VIDEO: Crayon Pop Way Shares How K-pop Stars Pretend like They Are Performing Live
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.08 16:50 Updated 2021.09.08 17:25 View Count
Way of K-pop girl group Crayon Pop shared a secret behind "live" performances. 

Recently, Way uploaded a video titled, 'How K-pop Songs Are Made' on her YouTube channel. 

In this video, Way revealed an interesting fact about some "live" performances by K-pop stars. 

Way said, "As for our performances on music shows, we record the songs separately and play them during our performances. This isn't always the case but..."  

She continued, "It's usually more common among those who are under big agencies. But we did that a few times too." 
WayAfter saying that, Way stood up to show how the songs are recorded; she started jumping up and down. 

She said, "We would jump about on our spot in a studio, and record the songs like that. When singing live, we usually run out of breath, so the jump is pretty much to give that effect." 

Then, Way talked about the parts where the dance moves require especially more energy than other parts. 

The K-pop star said, "When recording those parts, we would try to jump higher and move about even more in order to give a more real 'live' feeling to the songs." 
WayBut sometimes, K-pop stars apparently record the songs at a rehearsal in advance. 

Way stated, "We would sing at a rehearsal, then play the song during our performance later on. So, during our real performances, we would just lip sync and dance." 
 

(Credit= '웨이랜드WayLand' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)      
