뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] William Hammington Gets Out of His Iconic Hairstyle
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] William Hammington Gets Out of His Iconic Hairstyle

[SBS Star] William Hammington Gets Out of His Iconic Hairstyle

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.07 18:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] William Hammington Gets Out of His Iconic Hairstyle
Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington's first son William Hammington found a new hairstyle that he likes. 

On September 5, Sam Hammington updated his Instagram with some new photos. 

The photos showed William Hammington at a barber shop with a completely different hairstyle. 

In the photos, William Hammington had much shorter hair; the shortest ever since he was a baby.  

Surprisingly, he got rid of his mid-neck length hair with straight bangs that he kept for years. 
William HammingtonRegarding the photos, Sam Hammington wrote, "Today was an emotional day. My little baby boy has taken his first step to becoming a big boy."

He resumed, "I knew it as soon as he said he wanted to change his hairstyle. I admit I had a cry to myself, but he will always be my son and my baby." 

He added, "At least Bentley (Sam Hammington's second son) still likes his hairstyle. Don't grow up too fast!" 
William HammingtonThen on September 6, a new post was uploaded on William Hammington's Instagram. 

Along with photos of William Hammington in his new hairstyle having some food at home, there was a fun writing. 

It said, "Mom says it feels so awkward to see me like this as if she has a new son. But I love my hairstyle." 
William Hammington(Credit= 'samhammington' 'williamhamington' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.