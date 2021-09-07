[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Reveals the Type of Girls He Usually Goes for

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop revealed the type of girls he likes.On September 5 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Ahn Hyo Seop made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Seo Jang-hoon shared that Ahn Hyo Seop is a kind of person who is too shy to express his feelings when sober.Seo Jang-hoon said, "But I heard that you turn into 'lovely' Ahn Hyo Seop when you are drunk. Is that right?"Ahn Hyo Seop laughed and answered, "Well, yes. I think it's important to share your feelings to all those people you are close to."He continued, "I find that hard to do when I'm sober, so I tend to rely on alcohol for that. After I have some drinks, I tell them how much I love them, and give them a hug and stuff."Then, another host Shin Dong-yeop asked him whether he is straightforward and quick when it comes to asking the girl who he is interested in or waits around for a bit first.Ahn Hyo Seop responded, "I don't think I hesitate at all. I also don't try to hide my feelings for her."He resumed, "It's not a problem even if a girl comes to me before I do though. It doesn't always have to be a guy to do that. I believe whoever was attracted first should make the move."Following that, Ahn Hyo Seop was asked if he could share his type of girls.Ahn Hyo Seop said, "I like girls who I can make good conversations with. I like a positive person as well."He went on, "One other thing is... I go for smart girls; someone who I can learn things from.", then laughingly added, "Is that too much? Am I too picky?"(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)